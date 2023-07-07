Create New Account
Don't Kill Cash: GB News campaign surpasses over 150,000 signatures in its first few days - GBNews
🚨Our Don't Kill Cash campaign has gathered nearly 150,000 signatures since we launched it on Monday!🚨

To join the campaign and sign the petition, go to

http://gbnews.com/cash, or scan the QR code.


July 7, 2023 #DontKillCash #uk #uknews

Keywords
nwonew world ordercontrol gridtyrannycashless societygreat resetcbdcglobal collapseliquidity crunchdont kill cashbanking controlled demolition

