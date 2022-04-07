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Whose Children Are They? (LGBTQIA+ & PEDOPHILIA) (Digital Trailer) [05.04.2022]
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102 views • April 07, 2022
Note to my diary here so everyone can see what I mean and experience when I die:
Confirmed! - Another Danish (semi official) 'Freedom Fighter' as I have known for about a 20-30 years and who was boyfriend with my 55 year old Little sister, and he knows my whole family, supports and writes another sick psychopathas sexually derailed Pedophile supportive 'freedom fighter.
Him who has just been participated to Denmark's municipal election and without no problems came in the Satanic lying manipulative Danish MSM.
I sent the documentation to him a few days ago in the form of links and video, the psychopath answered yesterday ny mail, either he refuses to see the reality in the eyes or he is another Sick Satanic controlled opposition psyop, what wunder me because he has been writing and shared thousands of times against pedophilia...
I don't give a Fuck if people are brainwashed idiots...
I can write a short story about him, among other things. How he got his early retirement pension of a private very public social worker who is called Puk Sabber (google her name), also a public person who I also know personally and has made interview with and shared on my old YT channel.
She is also a fucking satanic lying bitch who os only in it for the money... Follow the Fucking Money, Jusk like Judas did...
And we come the same places her in Copenhagen and have many same 'friends' through out these years where they all also are 99.9% completely totally brainwashed zombie morons who does not understand nothing...
Every time I tell one of them that I can document it that the pedophile psychopath Fucking himself, it is completely fucking open on his own web page that is totally public, they refuse to make his own research and see the truth in the eyes.
Among other things he write that there is something called 'healthy pedophilia'...
Proof? -> Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' (PEDOPHILIA)[05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
I fucking know this person for many years before this PLAN-demi through my own cases where I have been to a lot of demostrations and meetings with politicians where I recorded it on video and shared it afterwards on my old YT channel...
I even made an interview with this Psychopath and shared on my channels in 2020... (now deleted)
So Why are people silent about these conditions for our children?
Are they then a part of it?
"Your Silence is given Consent" - Plato
My list of sick sexually derailed pedophathy psychopaths and their supporters is now up to about 20-30 people...
And it is the ones who are most public promoted in the Barikads... and there are more... they are all over...
And I have lots of documentation in the form of videos and emails who document it all that I haven't shared... yet..
I have always been very outgoing, open, extrovert, extrast, outlying throughout my life and I meet people all the time and get in talk to new people.
The problem is just that 99.99% of them I meet are also completely totally brainwashed zombies...
That's why I try to withdraw me, I meet these stupid sick LGBTQIA+ Pedophile people every day I'm on the street...
Links for verification under all my videos so people can do their own fucking research..
My little Sister Now Dead + 'Situation' Update Denmark 'CV-19 Passport' in 5 min [12.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/npj51vBQraj4/
02.05.2021 Are things connected? - Fascist Satanic Sexually Sick Druged Pervert Pedophile Politicians?
Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile... An Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the rotten corrupt judicial system keeps his hand over and protect this sick pedophile satanist.
2 versions:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mK0oIJOVCC3S/
Frihed eller Fascisme? [Pædofili] Demo Copenhagen, Denmark 02.12.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQEiFTBv5mQ2/
Demo: Systematisk Pædofili og Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1 'Intro' [24.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/
Denmark first country that released porn:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=danmark+f%C3%B8rste+land+der+frigav+porno&;t=h_&ia=web
Denmark all the world's Mecca for child pornography
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Danmark+hele+verdens+mekka+for+b%C3%B8rneporno&;t=h_&ia=web
Child porn legally in Denmark for 11 years
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=b%C3%B8rneporno+lovligt+i+Danmark+i+11+%C3%A5r+...&;t=h_&ia=web
Freedom or fascism? [Pædofili] Demo Copenhagen, Denmark 02.12.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQEiFTBv5mQ2/
--
Source:
https://youtu.be/Q_U7bmsAKPA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRUGO5ax8sPkCIRb5skYbJw
https://whosechildrenarethey.com
Confirmed! - Another Danish (semi official) 'Freedom Fighter' as I have known for about a 20-30 years and who was boyfriend with my 55 year old Little sister, and he knows my whole family, supports and writes another sick psychopathas sexually derailed Pedophile supportive 'freedom fighter.
Him who has just been participated to Denmark's municipal election and without no problems came in the Satanic lying manipulative Danish MSM.
I sent the documentation to him a few days ago in the form of links and video, the psychopath answered yesterday ny mail, either he refuses to see the reality in the eyes or he is another Sick Satanic controlled opposition psyop, what wunder me because he has been writing and shared thousands of times against pedophilia...
I don't give a Fuck if people are brainwashed idiots...
I can write a short story about him, among other things. How he got his early retirement pension of a private very public social worker who is called Puk Sabber (google her name), also a public person who I also know personally and has made interview with and shared on my old YT channel.
She is also a fucking satanic lying bitch who os only in it for the money... Follow the Fucking Money, Jusk like Judas did...
And we come the same places her in Copenhagen and have many same 'friends' through out these years where they all also are 99.9% completely totally brainwashed zombie morons who does not understand nothing...
Every time I tell one of them that I can document it that the pedophile psychopath Fucking himself, it is completely fucking open on his own web page that is totally public, they refuse to make his own research and see the truth in the eyes.
Among other things he write that there is something called 'healthy pedophilia'...
Proof? -> Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' (PEDOPHILIA)[05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
I fucking know this person for many years before this PLAN-demi through my own cases where I have been to a lot of demostrations and meetings with politicians where I recorded it on video and shared it afterwards on my old YT channel...
I even made an interview with this Psychopath and shared on my channels in 2020... (now deleted)
So Why are people silent about these conditions for our children?
Are they then a part of it?
"Your Silence is given Consent" - Plato
My list of sick sexually derailed pedophathy psychopaths and their supporters is now up to about 20-30 people...
And it is the ones who are most public promoted in the Barikads... and there are more... they are all over...
And I have lots of documentation in the form of videos and emails who document it all that I haven't shared... yet..
I have always been very outgoing, open, extrovert, extrast, outlying throughout my life and I meet people all the time and get in talk to new people.
The problem is just that 99.99% of them I meet are also completely totally brainwashed zombies...
That's why I try to withdraw me, I meet these stupid sick LGBTQIA+ Pedophile people every day I'm on the street...
Links for verification under all my videos so people can do their own fucking research..
My little Sister Now Dead + 'Situation' Update Denmark 'CV-19 Passport' in 5 min [12.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/npj51vBQraj4/
02.05.2021 Are things connected? - Fascist Satanic Sexually Sick Druged Pervert Pedophile Politicians?
Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile... An Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the rotten corrupt judicial system keeps his hand over and protect this sick pedophile satanist.
2 versions:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mK0oIJOVCC3S/
Frihed eller Fascisme? [Pædofili] Demo Copenhagen, Denmark 02.12.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQEiFTBv5mQ2/
Demo: Systematisk Pædofili og Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1 'Intro' [24.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/
Denmark first country that released porn:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=danmark+f%C3%B8rste+land+der+frigav+porno&;t=h_&ia=web
Denmark all the world's Mecca for child pornography
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Danmark+hele+verdens+mekka+for+b%C3%B8rneporno&;t=h_&ia=web
Child porn legally in Denmark for 11 years
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=b%C3%B8rneporno+lovligt+i+Danmark+i+11+%C3%A5r+...&;t=h_&ia=web
Freedom or fascism? [Pædofili] Demo Copenhagen, Denmark 02.12.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQEiFTBv5mQ2/
--
Source:
https://youtu.be/Q_U7bmsAKPA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRUGO5ax8sPkCIRb5skYbJw
https://whosechildrenarethey.com
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