Boom Info on Maeve Kennedy, Birx, Gates - CORRECTED

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*********UPDATED with intro to correct mistake in original.*********
BOOMS in here. Details on the background of Maeve Kennedy McKean. MORE blatantly FAKE news caught using footage from medical Simulations and MUCH more. Jam Packed so grab a pencil!
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References:
Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean body recovered: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-can...
Maeve PEPFAR: https://ghmu.zerista.com/profile/memb...
Mark Dybul was lab assistant to Anthony Fauchi: https://sciencespeaksblog.org/2011/05...
Mark Dybul Georgetown https://globalhealth.georgetown.edu/p...
Equitable Access Initiative: https://www.theglobalfund.org/media/1...
Gates Invented GAVI & funds it: https://www.gavi.org/investing-gavi/f...
Gates huge funder of Global Fund: https://www.cgdev.org/page/overview-g...
Politico: https://www.politico.eu/article/bill-...
Explain the Chinese spy, Feinstein: https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinio...
National File article on Fauchi/Birx conflict of interest re Gates: https://nationalfile.com/president-tr...
REALLY GRACEFUL YT channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wuMk...
Laura Birx video: https://www.wilsoncenter.org/event/in...
MarketWatch Gates vaccine: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/bil...
NEJM Fauchi saying COVID is a bad seasonal flu: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056...
Anti corruption Ireland twitter: https://twitter.com/AntiCorruptIre?la...
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