EP 2252-9AM Patriots Storm Oregon Capitol As Legislature Meets In Secret On COVID Shutdown

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
TUESDAY - DECEMBER 22, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2446252651
In a move that would make the Chinese Communist Party gush with envy, the Oregon state legislature took the bold move of holding secret floor sessions on Monday to pass a few bills involving the Covid shutdown. The Patriots were having none of that. Though the capitol was closed to the public and the main entrance fenced off, a large group of patriots descended on the building to try and make their way in to participate in the legislative process. They were met by riot squads from the Oregon State Police and Salem Police Department. These officers essentially did the bidding of the corrupt politicians and worked to keep the public out. The riot cops deployed pepper spray and shot several people with rubber pellets, many of whom were seniors and petite women. https://bit.ly/2KR1Q7l
HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 81257 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channel https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow 🚨🚨