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EP 2252-9AM Patriots Storm Oregon Capitol As Legislature Meets In Secret On COVID Shutdown
The Pete Santilli Show
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118 views • December 22, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2252- 9AM EASTERN
TUESDAY  - DECEMBER 22, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2446252651 

 

In a move that would make the Chinese Communist Party gush with envy, the Oregon state legislature took the bold move of holding secret floor sessions on Monday to pass a few bills involving the Covid shutdown. The Patriots were having none of that.  Though the capitol was closed to the public and the main entrance fenced off, a large group of patriots descended on the building to try and make their way in to participate in the legislative process. They were met by riot squads from the Oregon State Police and Salem Police Department. These officers essentially did the bidding of the corrupt politicians and worked to keep the public out. The riot cops deployed pepper spray and shot several people with rubber pellets, many of whom were seniors and petite women.  https://bit.ly/2KR1Q7l 




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