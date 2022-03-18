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Pastor Rod Parsley - The Federal Reserve & Bankers "Debt Is Devil"
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55 views • March 18, 2022
Pastor Rod Parsley - The Federal Reserve & Bankers "Debt Is Devil"
"You Look Like Sheep That Be Led To The Slaughter And Didn't Know It"
Most People Hear About The "National Debt" But Few Ask What It Means Or Who We Owe.
This Amazing Sermon Given In Sept 2003 By Pastor Rod Parsley At Breakthrough Church In Columbus Ohio Details The Story Of How Paul Warburg, John D. Rockefeller, And J.P. Morgan Met With Senator Aldridge At A Conference In Jekyll Island To Create The Federal Reserve Banking System In America Circa 1913.
"You Look Like Sheep That Be Led To The Slaughter And Didn't Know It"
Most People Hear About The "National Debt" But Few Ask What It Means Or Who We Owe.
This Amazing Sermon Given In Sept 2003 By Pastor Rod Parsley At Breakthrough Church In Columbus Ohio Details The Story Of How Paul Warburg, John D. Rockefeller, And J.P. Morgan Met With Senator Aldridge At A Conference In Jekyll Island To Create The Federal Reserve Banking System In America Circa 1913.
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