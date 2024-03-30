NY Post | Leonel Moreno, the ‘migrant influencer’ who mocked America, has been arrested by ICE
Illegal ‘migrant influencer’ Leonel Moreno, who mocked America on social media in several viral videos, has been nabbed by federal immigration authorities.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) fugitive operations officers arrested Moreno in Columbus, Ohio Friday, according to Fox News’ Bill Melugin.
The arrest comes after The Post exclusively reported how Moreno had skipped out on ICE soon after crossing the southern border into Texas illegally in 2022 and was now wanted by authorities.
Read more at https://nypost.com/2024/03/29/us-news...
