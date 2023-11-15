Parental Rights Must Prevail - January Littlejohn - Freedom Alive® Ep97

It only takes one parent to make a huge difference! In 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the “Parental Rights in Education” bill in Florida. It was then updated and now bans discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation in all Florida public school classrooms. It also allows parents to sue school districts if the policy is violated. January Littlejohn is a mom who was very instrumental in getting this law created and passed. On this episode of Liberty Counsel's TV program, Freedom Alive®, January shares what she did when the school tried to put a dangerous wedge between her and her daughter and how she is now helping others parents take action!-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

