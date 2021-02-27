GETTY STRIKES BACK! and FAILS - Hollywood Parties, Losers and Pedos - Corruption, Hacking, Threats, Among Some in Q-anon Group - Messina's Lizard Bar - The Steven D Kelley Show

TCR#760 STEVEN D KELLEY #118 SEPT-27-2018

Join Steven's Telegram group today!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

I'm Cynthia and have started this channel to share Steven D Kelley's old and new Truth Cat Radio Shows, and to promote Steven's content, research and mission. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at www.TruthCatRadio.com

Please visit where he can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST or enjoy the pretaped loop that plays a past show. Steven D Kelley's mission and main focus is The Getty. To rid the world of Pedo Satanist, and free the child sex slaves in underground bunkers, especially at the Getty. #OccupyTheGetty.

Please support this channel by listening, liking and subscribing. Steven is always looking for more dedicated people that would like to become psychic remote viewer warriors to join in the astral fight. Truth Cat Radio is 100% listener supported, so please help support Steven's efforts if you can, with an appreciative contribution of a buck or two.

PayPal: [email protected], please say for friend or family, because this isn't a business, or use

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley

- Thank you

If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is some bio information. He is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com.

Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a huge base following of a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before. After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then in 2016, Steven created Truth Cat Radio.

In the past Steven has also given seminars, lectures and has presented commentaries on Press TV and RT regularly, as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist. He was the creator and admin for one of the first and one of the largest FarceBook Q-anon groups that started at the beginning of the new year of 2018 at the beginning of the "Q" phenomenon. Along with this channel, please subscribe also to his YouTube channel, at Steven D Kelley, to view his new and past shows. - (removed by YT) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA/videos-

If you would like to know Steven's story, to listen to the audiobook reading of his fascinating autobiography, Lasers, Caver's and Magic, it can be found on YouTube at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&t=2021s&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic

- For a free pdf version of his book, "Lasers, Caver's & Magic," send an email to; [email protected]. To become a Jedi remote viewer warrior or a free remote healing, you may also email Steven at, [email protected] Thank you for your interest, caring and sharing. May peace and love always be with you.