NWO: Anti-Christian socialism on the rise in the US

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Credits to TheNewAmerican



Alex Newman, senior editor at The New American, interviews Curtis Bowers, a Christian family man of 9 children. Both Christian men expose the rise of anti-Christian socialism in the United States, the second beast of Revelation 13:11-16.



The rise of left-wing beliefs will encourage the US administration to enforce religious laws known as SUNday that will FORCE American of all stripes to rest on SUNdays and to attend SUNday worship services, which goes against biblical jurisprudence.



