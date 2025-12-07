BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Danielle Gets a Full Body Scan Done at USA Med Bed, LLC
Med Bed and Anti Aging Tech
38 views • 2 days ago

In this video, 47-year-old Danielle visits USA Med Bed LLC to experience a full body scan using the advanced Baxstar BioScan System — one of the most powerful bio-frequency wellness tools available today.

🔍 How the Baxstar BioScan Works:

The Baxstar system analyzes the body using energetic and frequency-based technology to detect imbalances, stress points, organ function markers, and overall energetic health. After scanning, the system can also deliver corrective frequencies designed to help bring the body back into balance — promoting wellness, rejuvenation, and improved vitality.


🧬 Remote Scans Now Available!

You don’t have to visit in person. People worldwide can now receive a remote Baxstar body scan using hair and nail clippings. The system reads the unique bio-information in your sample and provides a full analysis plus balancing frequencies.


👉 Sign up here for your own remote scan:

https://healthylifetechnology.com/products/remote-body-scan-bioscan-with-hair-sample-package


Whether you’re curious about energetic wellness, holistic scanning, or frequency-based correction, this video gives you a real-life look at what to expect!


body scannerusa med bedbody scan
