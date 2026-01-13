Episode 9 - Forbidden Secrets of Antarctica revealed by Brad Olsen

Brad Olsen is back discussing his newest and 11th book "Secrets Of Antarctica: The Untold History of the Ice Continent."





Brad reveals recent discoveries that lead to the Fourth Reich of Nazis as well as the ET connection and government coverups.





Add some Black Goo and giants and you'll soon discover that all roads in the modern world of disclosure lead to the Icy Continent.





Brad is a renowned author and publisher.





