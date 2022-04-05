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Learn the True Horrors of the Leftist Death Cult Obsessed with Baby Sex Torture Ahead of Ketanji Brown Jackson's Nomination
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280 views • April 05, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down the death cult and sex obsessed left's empowering of baby torture rape and murder ahead of Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/ketanji-brown-jacksons-supreme-court-nomination-deadlocked-in-senate-committee/
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Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/ketanji-brown-jacksons-supreme-court-nomination-deadlocked-in-senate-committee/
Get Your Limited Edition Apparel At Cost!
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