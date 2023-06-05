When you're visiting China, the CCP will automatically use BGY to monitor you in every single move, and they were created opportunities to allow them to put you in a compromised situation

https://gettr.com/post/p2isbcjcb02
0601 Ava on Matta of Fact
When you're visiting China, whether it's official or unofficial, in the way of a diplomatic trip or non-diplomatic, the CCP government will automatically use BGY to monitor you in every single move, and they were created opportunities to allow them to put you in a compromise the situation if you do not stay alert.
当你访问中国时，无论是正式的还是非正式的，无论是外交的还是非外交的，中共政府都会自动使用BGY监控你，监控你的每一个举动，并创造机会让他们将你置于妥协的境地，如果你不保持警惕的话。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@nfscspeaks @theeman0924
@mosenglish @moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.