When you're visiting China, the CCP will automatically use BGY to monitor you in every single move, and they were created opportunities to allow them to put you in a compromised situation

0601 Ava on Matta of Fact

When you're visiting China, whether it's official or unofficial, in the way of a diplomatic trip or non-diplomatic, the CCP government will automatically use BGY to monitor you in every single move, and they were created opportunities to allow them to put you in a compromise the situation if you do not stay alert.

当你访问中国时，无论是正式的还是非正式的，无论是外交的还是非外交的，中共政府都会自动使用BGY监控你，监控你的每一个举动，并创造机会让他们将你置于妥协的境地，如果你不保持警惕的话。

