Children bred for pedophiles and satanists

Ex CIA officer Robert Steele testimony at the International Tribunal for Natural Justice (ITNJ) on children bred by families as cash crop, then sold to US pedophiles or satanists without birth certificates, on importing foreign kids for slavery-sex abuse-organ harvesting or torture.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p00NKBR4cNpu/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Or0vSpoCaP98/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZsPcSiSHWDok/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PFuQaW8t4nFJ/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8Qfx7UACNqoG/
https://commission.itnj.org/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.