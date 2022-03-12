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Putin Explaining The Reasons Behind The Ukraine Invasion - In Russian
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697 views • March 12, 2022
This is in Russian. The English Translation fell off when I downloaded it from YouTube. I’ll look for another translation. If you know how to do that, please let me know in the comments.
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