https://gettr.com/post/p1qtf1y8690

9/13/2022 Miles Guo: The fellow fighters of our Whistleblowers' Movement are everywhere, and we know every move of Xi Jinping! A fellow fighter in Kazakhstan is in charge of arranging the fighter jets escorting Xi's plane to Kazakhstan, and he purposely picked the jets with the number 7 in the tail numbers because of me. The CCP has spent hundreds of billions of dollars in exchange for Kazakhstan to allow the CCP pilots to fly the escorting jets and award Xi with the Order of Golden Eagle, which costs the lives of a million Chinese people like Yang Gailan!



