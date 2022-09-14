https://gettr.com/post/p1qtf1y8690
9/13/2022 Miles Guo: The fellow fighters of our Whistleblowers' Movement are everywhere, and we know every move of Xi Jinping! A fellow fighter in Kazakhstan is in charge of arranging the fighter jets escorting Xi's plane to Kazakhstan, and he purposely picked the jets with the number 7 in the tail numbers because of me. The CCP has spent hundreds of billions of dollars in exchange for Kazakhstan to allow the CCP pilots to fly the escorting jets and award Xi with the Order of Golden Eagle, which costs the lives of a million Chinese people like Yang Gailan!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.