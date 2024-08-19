Journalist Ibrahim Muhareb killed in Khan Younis yesterday, following an Israeli Tank targeting a group of journalists near Hamad Town.

Another video captured by a Palestinian journalist shows an Israeli tank accelerating towards a group of Palestinian journalists in Khan Yunis today, shooting directly at them as they were running.

This attack injured journalist Salma al-Qadoumi in the back and Ibrahim Muharrib, whose whereabouts are still unknown.

📹 Palestinian journalist Salma al-Qadoumi was shot in the back by Israel’s military on Sunday as footage shows Israeli army tanks open fire on a group of journalists in Khan Yunis.



At least 158 Palestinian journalists have been killed by Israel in Gaza since October 7, Gaza’s Government Media Office said.

BREAKING| Palestinian journalist Ibrahim Muhareb has been reported dead after he went missing in Khan Younis yesterday, following the Israeli targeting of a group of journalists near Hamad Town.

