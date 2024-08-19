Journalist Ibrahim Muhareb killed in Khan Younis yesterday, following an Israeli Tank targeting a group of journalists near Hamad Town.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another video captured by a Palestinian journalist shows an Israeli tank accelerating towards a group of Palestinian journalists in Khan Yunis today, shooting directly at them as they were running.
This attack injured journalist Salma al-Qadoumi in the back and Ibrahim Muharrib, whose whereabouts are still unknown.
📹 Palestinian journalist Salma al-Qadoumi was shot in the back by Israel’s military on Sunday as footage shows Israeli army tanks open fire on a group of journalists in Khan Yunis.
At least 158 Palestinian journalists have been killed by Israel in Gaza since October 7, Gaza’s Government Media Office said.
BREAKING| Palestinian journalist Ibrahim Muhareb has been reported dead after he went missing in Khan Younis yesterday, following the Israeli targeting of a group of journalists near Hamad Town.
