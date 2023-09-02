Elite kill all adults for reset every time restart civilization & millions children grown incubators

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2023). Satan Lucifer and the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar black nobility families “Genesis 3:15 seed of serpent” royal bloodline Illuminati secret society globalist elites cannot allow humans to get advanced technology, so they regularly genocide all adults with a “reset,” and restart civilization with millions of orphan child sex slaves & human meat food livestock & slave labor orphans grown in incubators to repopulate the empty cities of the world. Uncensored film from the 1800s shows many spaceships flying in the sky in Tartaria giants’ cities throughout the world that were destroyed by the reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites’ “RESET” directed energy weapons (DEW) mud floods. Satan Lucifer and the Pleiadian fallen angel fake aliens and the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatars black nobility families globalist elites are planning another “reset” to bring in their NWO and AntiChrist to fight Jesus at his Second Coming at Armageddon. It is their “Order Out Of Chaos” to take over. Warn all your church donators and the 6 billion humans and all your bosses & coworkers & clients & customers & friends now. These millions of Western feminist nations’ “naked women’s heads rebels, men’s pants cross-dressers God’s Word mockers, female rebellion witchcraft demon spirit filled” fake Christians absolutely hate speaking the tens of thousands of truths we real Christians shared to them, because they do not like being cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms every day, and getting shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons from next door homes & rooms, and getting poisoned by NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria HIV biochemical weapons, and having their incomes cut off for imminent starvation, and having demon spirits sent to attack them all day long who rip in two their own Satanist Catholic exorcist priests, and having their heathen families either slaughtered or their brains controlled to try to kill them, and receiving witchcraft & psychic attacks, and having CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist assassins trying to shoot them in the head in their apartment lobbies, and their urethras and anus and clitoris molested all day long by demons, and tens of thousands of gang-stalkers shooting them with mobile phone EMP shock weapons in every room & toilet & shower & workplace & classroom & shop & restaurant & beach & park & forest every few minutes in the heart & brain & liver & genital & eyes & kidneys, and being microwaved by F-15 jets and drones and boats and dozens of CIA tinted-window white trucks all day, and Satanists time traveling back into their childhood to try to kill them thousands of times even before they are born, and hundreds of other persecutions that real Christians receive. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in anger & terror & disgust, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus





