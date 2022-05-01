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Appeal of a captured AFU soldier to his former Comrades in Arms. 90 Men were used as Cannon Fodder... English, 050122.
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201 views • May 01, 2022
Appeal of a captured AFU soldier to his former comrades-in-arms: "90 men were used as cannon fodder..."
Every day more and more Ukrainian soldiers voluntarily surrender. They declare their unwillingness to fight, blaming the US and their government.
All of them emphasise the good attitude of the Russian servicemen towards them.
Every day more and more Ukrainian soldiers voluntarily surrender. They declare their unwillingness to fight, blaming the US and their government.
All of them emphasise the good attitude of the Russian servicemen towards them.
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