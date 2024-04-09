Create New Account
Truth In Media | Crushing the Narrative of the War between Ukraine & Russia
Truth In Media | Episode 1 of "Zelenskyy Unmasked" starts now... Ben Swann: The world has been fed a simple, black-and-white narrative of good vs. evil in the war between Ukraine and Russia...




But while simple narratives are good at building support for new wars, they're not so great at telling the whole truth.




What is the truth about Volodymyr Zelenskyy? We've spent over a year finding out.








@Truth_InMedia




https://x.com/Truth_InMedia/status/1775893706631270487

ukraineben swanntrending newstruth in mediacrushing the narrative

