Truth In Media | Crushing the Narrative of the War between Ukraine & Russia

Truth In Media | Episode 1 of "Zelenskyy Unmasked" starts now... Ben Swann: The world has been fed a simple, black-and-white narrative of good vs. evil in the war between Ukraine and Russia...
But while simple narratives are good at building support for new wars, they're not so great at telling the whole truth.
What is the truth about Volodymyr Zelenskyy? We've spent over a year finding out.
@Truth_InMedia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.