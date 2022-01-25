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Twitter Poll: 97% Support Canada's Trucker Convoy to Ottawa in Protest of Trudeau's Vaccine Mandate
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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110 views • January 25, 2022
The numbers don't lie. For the past 48 hours Twitter handle 'Canadian Girl' has had a poll running on her account and after over 7,800 votes, the vast majority of Twitter voters have chosen to support the truckers who are opposed to the mandatory vaccinations of Canada's truckers. This coming weekend (thousands, not hundreds) of truckers will convoy upon Canada's capital of Ottawa to protest being required to have all the jabs required to enter to and from the United States. They are not happy and appear to be ready for a fight with Trudeau et al on Parliament Hill.


Related link to Jim Stone Freelance Journalist
http://198.46.190.126/pages/zz2.html


NoVaxx
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Worldwide Rally for Freedom Toronto Jan 22, 2022
gtatours
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cy6Nn944aiY

Music and Video Credit:

Paul Brandt - Convoy - Official Music Video
paulbrandttv
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UAAwTlCp3OE

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