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Silent Weapons
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51 views • April 23, 2021
A silent weapon was unleashed upon the U.S. population. We call it the mass media. It's largely overlooked now, but propaganda was originally a weapon of war (usually run by the Psychological Warfare division). It was a tool turned only against enemy populations. After World War Two, however, the elites began turning it against the domestic population. According to 17th Century political scientist John Locke, this constitutes declaring war against a people who . . . sadly . . . don't even know that a conflict has already begun.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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