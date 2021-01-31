The Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke 1:13-25

The Gospel According to Luke 1:13-25



Planned - God's promises point to His redemptive plan for His creation.



Our God Is The Promise Keeper! Not just to Zacharias and Elizabeth, not just to Israel, not just to the Church, but to all of His Creation!

KEY DOCTRINE: Deuteronomy 8:18 “And you shall remember the Lord your God, for it is He who gives you power to get wealth, that He may establish His covenant which He swore to your fathers, as it is this day.

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God is working to bring about His redemptive plan.

God has the power to do what He says He will do.

Believers can live with the confidence that God keeps His promises.

What role do you play in spreading the message of God's redemptive plan for His creation?

Who do you know that needs to be told about God's salvation through faith in Jesus?