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27. The Great Deception: There Will Be Blood - Part 3/3
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266 views • May 05, 2021
They are the corrupted ones-the deceivers.
Speaking lies.
Showing you one thing while doing another.
Talking of peace, while creating wars to destroy history, commit genocide, and cover their tracks.
They sell you lies only to kill you.
They hate you.
They swear oaths and give away their free will.
They thrive on Fear, Greed, Violence, Negative frequencies.
This is the blood line of El.
https://el.saianarchy.com/blood3/
https://youtu.be/QAYhr0Ecg7A
https://youtu.be/e86yOpih3eI
https://youtu.be/EEt59cBNsH0
https://youtu.be/lktmmd7YnD8
https://youtu.be/5ywprOHXs0U
https://youtu.be/-zXNLAFAg_I
https://youtu.be/mtBz1roiQR8
https://youtu.be/Ho4761LsOgs
https://youtu.be/GheG9CtFsbQ
MUSIC:
https://youtu.be/T-8BoWU3XMo
Zack Hemsey
https://youtu.be/jCLUJNykBSk
https://youtu.be/WWiqVAWn7yU
https://youtu.be/zOvZavLqFFc
https://youtu.be/C87kLBySTeQ
https://youtu.be/9O4ZE0tth9Y
https://youtu.be/jYfj6pcfnSU
https://youtu.be/xyriGSq2ufM
https://youtu.be/LGf6vhv-Ipg
CO.AG
https://youtu.be/RhhUi0hYatg
https://youtu.be/abTJ7n9SW4w
https://youtu.be/HVwbGCUDcFo
https://youtu.be/2yAi_Zid0T8
Speaking lies.
Showing you one thing while doing another.
Talking of peace, while creating wars to destroy history, commit genocide, and cover their tracks.
They sell you lies only to kill you.
They hate you.
They swear oaths and give away their free will.
They thrive on Fear, Greed, Violence, Negative frequencies.
This is the blood line of El.
https://el.saianarchy.com/blood3/
https://youtu.be/QAYhr0Ecg7A
https://youtu.be/e86yOpih3eI
https://youtu.be/EEt59cBNsH0
https://youtu.be/lktmmd7YnD8
https://youtu.be/5ywprOHXs0U
https://youtu.be/-zXNLAFAg_I
https://youtu.be/mtBz1roiQR8
https://youtu.be/Ho4761LsOgs
https://youtu.be/GheG9CtFsbQ
MUSIC:
https://youtu.be/T-8BoWU3XMo
Zack Hemsey
https://youtu.be/jCLUJNykBSk
https://youtu.be/WWiqVAWn7yU
https://youtu.be/zOvZavLqFFc
https://youtu.be/C87kLBySTeQ
https://youtu.be/9O4ZE0tth9Y
https://youtu.be/jYfj6pcfnSU
https://youtu.be/xyriGSq2ufM
https://youtu.be/LGf6vhv-Ipg
CO.AG
https://youtu.be/RhhUi0hYatg
https://youtu.be/abTJ7n9SW4w
https://youtu.be/HVwbGCUDcFo
https://youtu.be/2yAi_Zid0T8
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