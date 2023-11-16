Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pastor John Hagee March for Israel Speech
channel image
High Hopes
2903 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
15 views
Published Thursday

John Hagee


Nov 15, 2023


As nearly 300,000 gathered at the National Mall in Washington DC for the largest Pro-Israel gathering in history, Pastor John Hagee inspired them to send a message to the world that Israel is not alone! Though we were not there for the horrors of the past, we are here now to stand shoulder to shoulder with the nation of Israel and over 240 held captive by Hamas. Israel today, Israel tomorrow, Israel forever! #MarchforIsrael #MarchAgainstAntisemitism #israel #IsraelMatters #StandWithIsrael


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7uWgDOFRSs

Keywords
israelgatheringdcwashingtonspeechhamasjohn hageepro-israelnational mallmarch for israel

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket