Pastor John Hagee March for Israel Speech

John Hagee
Nov 15, 2023
As nearly 300,000 gathered at the National Mall in Washington DC for the largest Pro-Israel gathering in history, Pastor John Hagee inspired them to send a message to the world that Israel is not alone! Though we were not there for the horrors of the past, we are here now to stand shoulder to shoulder with the nation of Israel and over 240 held captive by Hamas. Israel today, Israel tomorrow, Israel forever! #MarchforIsrael #MarchAgainstAntisemitism #israel #IsraelMatters #StandWithIsrael
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7uWgDOFRSs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.