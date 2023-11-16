Pastor John Hagee March for Israel Speech

John Hagee





Nov 15, 2023





As nearly 300,000 gathered at the National Mall in Washington DC for the largest Pro-Israel gathering in history, Pastor John Hagee inspired them to send a message to the world that Israel is not alone! Though we were not there for the horrors of the past, we are here now to stand shoulder to shoulder with the nation of Israel and over 240 held captive by Hamas. Israel today, Israel tomorrow, Israel forever! #MarchforIsrael #MarchAgainstAntisemitism #israel #IsraelMatters #StandWithIsrael





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7uWgDOFRSs