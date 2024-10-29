April Dyck's UFO and Orb Photos - Part 2 of 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2 of 3. Drawing Class and UFO Experiences
• April discusses the purpose of drawing classes for people who have had UFO, ET, orbs, and other paranormal experiences.
• Emphasizes the stress-relieving benefits of drawing, as it helps internalize and remember detailed experiences.
• Mentions the concern of parents who don't want their children to write down their experiences.
• April advocates for drawing as a way to relieve mental pressure and document experiences without needing others to understand.
Remembrance of Michael Hall
• Brian shares the sad news of Michael Hall's passing in August.
• Carole Williams mentions a remembrance event planned for the next day and Michael's optimistic nature despite his ill health.
• Discussion about Michael's contributions to the university and his legal advice during the early days of the university.
• Clarification on whether the event will be online or in person, with some participants joining in person.
Trail Camera Technicalities and Orb Photos
• April Dyck explains the technical aspects of trail cameras, including their motion activation and infrared lenses.
• Shares photos of orbs and other phenomena captured by trail cameras, emphasizing their independence from her presence.
• Describes the different types of orbs she has identified, including those that are unhappy or sad.
• Mentions the use of trail cameras to document phenomena that are otherwise hard to capture with other types of cameras.
