© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep 95: Your Friendship With the Holy Spirit ft. Sarah Bowling
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • November 19, 2021
In 1992, Steven Curtis Chapman told us: “Saddle up your horses, we’ve got a trail to blaze”. Well, we’ve STILL got a trail to blaze!
Many of us might be feeling like we are putting along in our relationship with God the Father, Jesus, and especially with the Holy Spirit. Sarah Bowling likens our view of the Holy Spirit to a coach (God) taking out Jesus and putting in the Holy Spirit - as a second-string replacement. Nope.
If we can frame the Holy Spirit as a person, not an extension cord for more power, and not a misty/spooky misunderstood part of the trinity, then it makes it easier to think of him like we would any other relationship.
We need to raise our awareness in sensing the Holy Spirit all the time. Why is it that we think we can only “feel” his presence when the ambiance is just right in a church building? He’s probably trying to get your attention in a much stronger way as you are starting to argue with your teenagers, or in a long line at the supermarket.
In this episode, you will discover:
Acknowledgment opens the door
Romans chapter 8
“No more family time!”
Unique in our Differences
Intimacy and Connection
Sarah Bowling
Led by the Holy Spirit and anchored in the Word, Sarah Bowling seeks to inspire all to know the unconditional and transformational love of God in our daily lives. She is a discerning Bible teacher, an international speaker, and a global humanitarian.
As part of Marilyn Hickey Ministries, Sarah co-hosts a daily television program, Today with Marilyn & Sarah, and has written numerous books, including her latest one: “Your Friendship with Holy Spirit”.
She truly wants each person to celebrate the unique creation that God has made and to get to know the Holy Spirit in a deeper and more intimate way. After all, “any adventure with God is FANTASTIC!”
To find out more about her, the ministry, or her latest book, go to: www.sarahbowling.org or order “Your Friendship with Holy Spirit” on Amazon.
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
Many of us might be feeling like we are putting along in our relationship with God the Father, Jesus, and especially with the Holy Spirit. Sarah Bowling likens our view of the Holy Spirit to a coach (God) taking out Jesus and putting in the Holy Spirit - as a second-string replacement. Nope.
If we can frame the Holy Spirit as a person, not an extension cord for more power, and not a misty/spooky misunderstood part of the trinity, then it makes it easier to think of him like we would any other relationship.
We need to raise our awareness in sensing the Holy Spirit all the time. Why is it that we think we can only “feel” his presence when the ambiance is just right in a church building? He’s probably trying to get your attention in a much stronger way as you are starting to argue with your teenagers, or in a long line at the supermarket.
In this episode, you will discover:
Acknowledgment opens the door
Romans chapter 8
“No more family time!”
Unique in our Differences
Intimacy and Connection
Sarah Bowling
Led by the Holy Spirit and anchored in the Word, Sarah Bowling seeks to inspire all to know the unconditional and transformational love of God in our daily lives. She is a discerning Bible teacher, an international speaker, and a global humanitarian.
As part of Marilyn Hickey Ministries, Sarah co-hosts a daily television program, Today with Marilyn & Sarah, and has written numerous books, including her latest one: “Your Friendship with Holy Spirit”.
She truly wants each person to celebrate the unique creation that God has made and to get to know the Holy Spirit in a deeper and more intimate way. After all, “any adventure with God is FANTASTIC!”
To find out more about her, the ministry, or her latest book, go to: www.sarahbowling.org or order “Your Friendship with Holy Spirit” on Amazon.
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
Keywords
healthholy spirithealth and wellnesshealthcarewellnesshopefunctional medicineemotional healthphysical healthspiritual healthovercome fearmark sherwooddr mark sherwoodfunctional medical institutephysical wellnessemotional wellnessintellectual healthintellectual wellnessmark sherwood tulsaspiritual wellness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.