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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1511 - Donald Clark - Report on the crime
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Donald was in the laundry room of the Golfview Apartments, loading one of the machines with his laundry, when Butler walked in and shot him in the back of the head, before stealing his keys and fleeing in his car. He ditched the car less than 30 minutes later.
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