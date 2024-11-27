Ursula von der Leyen wants the EU to catch up with Russia in terms of defense spending.

❗️Von der Leyen, re-elected for a second term as head of the European Commission, said she would continue the course of replacing energy resources from Russia, including LNG, in the EU.

According to her, Kaja Kallas, an Estonian who is known for her anti-Russian and pro-Ukrainian position and who has been elected as the candidate for the post of head of EU diplomacy, will be "the right person at the right time."

The current US Secretary of State and a war criminal Blinken on the need to give Kiev money in reserve before Biden leaves:

"We intend to do everything to ensure that Ukraine has everything it needs to effectively defend itself. The US continues to raise the level. We recently promised and delivered another $8 billion in security assistance for Ukraine. That was in September. And almost half a billion dollars a few weeks ago. President Biden would like to make sure that every dollar we have is sent by January 20."

US President Joe Biden has secretly asked Congress for an additional $24 billion in military aid to Ukraine and to replenish weapons stockpiles, Politico has learned.