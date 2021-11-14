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Linoleic Acid (Tucker Goodrich )
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112 views • November 14, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/13/linoleic-acid-health-effects.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20211113_HL2&mid=DM1041641&rid=1320943475
https://zbbb278hfll091.bitchute.com/ySITC1RcRsOS/bYy7vOKdc1DU.mp4
Linoleic acid (LA) makes up the bulk — about 60% to 80% — of omega-6 and is the primary contributor to nearly all chronic diseases. While considered an essential fat, when consumed in excessive amounts, LA acts as a metabolic poison
Polyunsaturated fats such as LA are highly susceptible to oxidation, which means the fat breaks down into harmful subcomponents. OXLAMS (oxidated LA metabolites) are what cause the damage
Over the last 150 years, the LA in the human diet has increased from about 2 to 3 grams a day to 30 or 40 grams. LA used to make up 1% to 3% of the energy in the human diet and now it makes up 15% to 20%
The omega-3 to omega-6 ratio is also very important, but simply increasing the amount of omega-3 that you eat is ill advised. You really need to minimize your omega-6 to prevent damage
At a molecular level, excess LA consumption damages your metabolism and impedes your body’s ability to generate energy in your mitochondria
This article was previously published December 27, 2020, and has been updated with new information.
In this interview, Tucker Goodrich and I discuss what will be the topic of my next book, namely linoleic acid (LA), which I believe is likely the leading contributing cause of virtually all chronic diseases we've encountered over the last century. Unfortunately, this is a topic that most clinicians and health care practitioners who focus on natural medicine have only a superficial understanding of.
Goodrich has a business background as a stockbroker and asset manager, and developed an IT risk management system used by two of the largest hedge funds in the world. A string of health crises in his late 30s and early 40s prompted him to apply his research and troubleshooting skills to medical research.
As noted by Goodrich, "It was a very upsetting time in my life and medical professionals really weren't any help at all in trying to figure out what caused things." After a lot of reading and researching, he decided to cut out seed oils from his diet, and in just two days, his 16-year-long bout with irritable bowel disease started to dramatically improve.
"I started immediately feeling better," he says. He also lost a significant amount of weight over the next two months. After that, he stopped eating carbs and realized he must have had a severe case of gluten intolerance.
"Being an engineer by trade, I did a lot of experimenting. What can I eat? What brings back the symptoms? What do I have to avoid to keep the symptoms away? And it was a transformation that made everybody I worked with comment on what a difference they saw in me. It was a very quick change," he says.
Also...
Avoiding Omega-6 Fats Is Key for Good Health
LA Is a Primary Contributor to Chronic Disease
How Excess LA Consumption Damages Your Health
Oxidation of Cardiolipin Controls Autophagy
OXLAMS Trigger Cancer
LA and Obesity
Increased LA Also Increases Your Risk of Sunburn
Seed Oils Raise Risk of ARDS and COVID-19
How LA Triggers Heart Disease
Understanding Olive Oil
High-LA Sources to Avoid
The Importance of Carnosine
Take Control of Your Health by Lowering Your LA Intake
https://zbbb278hfll091.bitchute.com/ySITC1RcRsOS/bYy7vOKdc1DU.mp4
Linoleic acid (LA) makes up the bulk — about 60% to 80% — of omega-6 and is the primary contributor to nearly all chronic diseases. While considered an essential fat, when consumed in excessive amounts, LA acts as a metabolic poison
Polyunsaturated fats such as LA are highly susceptible to oxidation, which means the fat breaks down into harmful subcomponents. OXLAMS (oxidated LA metabolites) are what cause the damage
Over the last 150 years, the LA in the human diet has increased from about 2 to 3 grams a day to 30 or 40 grams. LA used to make up 1% to 3% of the energy in the human diet and now it makes up 15% to 20%
The omega-3 to omega-6 ratio is also very important, but simply increasing the amount of omega-3 that you eat is ill advised. You really need to minimize your omega-6 to prevent damage
At a molecular level, excess LA consumption damages your metabolism and impedes your body’s ability to generate energy in your mitochondria
This article was previously published December 27, 2020, and has been updated with new information.
In this interview, Tucker Goodrich and I discuss what will be the topic of my next book, namely linoleic acid (LA), which I believe is likely the leading contributing cause of virtually all chronic diseases we've encountered over the last century. Unfortunately, this is a topic that most clinicians and health care practitioners who focus on natural medicine have only a superficial understanding of.
Goodrich has a business background as a stockbroker and asset manager, and developed an IT risk management system used by two of the largest hedge funds in the world. A string of health crises in his late 30s and early 40s prompted him to apply his research and troubleshooting skills to medical research.
As noted by Goodrich, "It was a very upsetting time in my life and medical professionals really weren't any help at all in trying to figure out what caused things." After a lot of reading and researching, he decided to cut out seed oils from his diet, and in just two days, his 16-year-long bout with irritable bowel disease started to dramatically improve.
"I started immediately feeling better," he says. He also lost a significant amount of weight over the next two months. After that, he stopped eating carbs and realized he must have had a severe case of gluten intolerance.
"Being an engineer by trade, I did a lot of experimenting. What can I eat? What brings back the symptoms? What do I have to avoid to keep the symptoms away? And it was a transformation that made everybody I worked with comment on what a difference they saw in me. It was a very quick change," he says.
Also...
Avoiding Omega-6 Fats Is Key for Good Health
LA Is a Primary Contributor to Chronic Disease
How Excess LA Consumption Damages Your Health
Oxidation of Cardiolipin Controls Autophagy
OXLAMS Trigger Cancer
LA and Obesity
Increased LA Also Increases Your Risk of Sunburn
Seed Oils Raise Risk of ARDS and COVID-19
How LA Triggers Heart Disease
Understanding Olive Oil
High-LA Sources to Avoid
The Importance of Carnosine
Take Control of Your Health by Lowering Your LA Intake
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