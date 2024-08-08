BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Is the Ketogenic Diet? The Shocking Truth About This Popular Weight Loss Plan
S S R TRENDS
S S R TRENDS
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • 9 months ago

Have you heard about the keto diet and dismissed it as just another fad? Think again. When done right, could this low-carb diet have a profound impact on your health? In this episode, I'm joined by Rangan Chatterjee, host of the Feel Better, Live More podcast, to explore the true potential of the ketogenic diet.

We dive into the science behind keto and discuss if it really helps you manage or even reverse early signs of illness? We'll break down the evidence and share insights on how keto can affect your cholesterol levels, particularly LDL, and what that means for your overall health.

Tune in to discover the facts about keto, separate the myths from reality, and learn how to harness the benefits of this diet for a healthier, longer life. This episode is packed with valuable information you won’t want to miss!


Shop on Amazon? Help us out for FREE by clicking on the links below. We get a small commission at no extra cost to you when you order on Amazon!


Amazon affiliate link: https://amzn.to/3SCV5X8


PLEASE CHECK THESE 3 BEST KETO FEATURES

⚡️The Ultimate Keto Meal Plan⚡️

Keywords
ketogenicdietldlwhatisketobenefitsketodietrisksketodietoxidizedldl
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy