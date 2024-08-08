What Is the Ketogenic Diet? The Shocking Truth About This Popular Weight Loss Plan

Have you heard about the keto diet and dismissed it as just another fad? Think again. When done right, could this low-carb diet have a profound impact on your health? In this episode, I'm joined by Rangan Chatterjee, host of the Feel Better, Live More podcast, to explore the true potential of the ketogenic diet.

We dive into the science behind keto and discuss if it really helps you manage or even reverse early signs of illness? We'll break down the evidence and share insights on how keto can affect your cholesterol levels, particularly LDL, and what that means for your overall health.

Tune in to discover the facts about keto, separate the myths from reality, and learn how to harness the benefits of this diet for a healthier, longer life. This episode is packed with valuable information you won’t want to miss!





