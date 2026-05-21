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Episode 542 May 20, 2026 The Next Prime Minister, or Antichrist?
Hardnewstv14
Hardnewstv14
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The next Prime Minister of Israel? or the Antichrist?

Today, may 20, 2026, Trump told a group of reporters

he could be the next Prime Minister in Israel.

This is about to get interesting.


Interesting to note: Trump is not wearing a red tie, he is wearing a light BLUE tie of Israels colors!

"Yes. Light blue and white are the traditional colors representing the State of Israel and the Jewish people"





Thank you for watching.

Love TL




https://rumble.com/v7a4xr0-trump-boasts-i-have-a-99-percent-approval-rating-in-israel.html


https://www.jpost.com/international/article-896431


https://www.youtube.com/shorts/QJjPOuyO0r4


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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/N6UjeGbQ2a2D/




RUMBLE Channel


https://rumble.com/v6ohba6-episode-358-feb-23-2025-uk-threatens-us-citizens-with-arrest-inside-us.htm




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HardNewsTv4


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGFJ-YULw-oDs-UztIQUxDg




website


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_____________________________________________

Contact and support Information


$CASH APP$ link:

Terri Lynn

LINK: https://cash.app/$hardnewstv2Terrilynn


Support via MAIL:

Terri Lynn

PO BOX 62

Forest Hill, La 71430


Email: [email protected]


BITCHUTE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/N6UjeGbQ2a2D/


RUMBLE Channel

https://rumble.com/v6ohba6-episode-358-feb-23-2025-uk-threatens-us-citizens-with-arrest-inside-us.htm


YouTube

HardNewsTv4

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGFJ-YULw-oDs-UztIQUxDg


website

https://gamechangertv.net/

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