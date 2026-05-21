Episode 542 May 20, 2026 The Next Prime Minister, or Antichrist?

The next Prime Minister of Israel? or the Antichrist?

Today, may 20, 2026, Trump told a group of reporters

he could be the next Prime Minister in Israel.

This is about to get interesting.





Interesting to note: Trump is not wearing a red tie, he is wearing a light BLUE tie of Israels colors!

"Yes. Light blue and white are the traditional colors representing the State of Israel and the Jewish people"

















Thank you for watching.

Love TL













https://rumble.com/v7a4xr0-trump-boasts-i-have-a-99-percent-approval-rating-in-israel.html





https://www.jpost.com/international/article-896431





https://www.youtube.com/shorts/QJjPOuyO0r4





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_____________________________________________

Contact and support Information





$CASH APP$ link:

Terri Lynn

LINK: https://cash.app/$hardnewstv2Terrilynn





Support via MAIL:

Terri Lynn

PO BOX 62

Forest Hill, La 71430





Email: [email protected]





BITCHUTE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/N6UjeGbQ2a2D/





RUMBLE Channel

https://rumble.com/v6ohba6-episode-358-feb-23-2025-uk-threatens-us-citizens-with-arrest-inside-us.htm





YouTube

HardNewsTv4

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGFJ-YULw-oDs-UztIQUxDg





website

https://gamechangertv.net/