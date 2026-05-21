Episode 542 May 20, 2026 The Next Prime Minister, or Antichrist?

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The next Prime Minister of Israel? or the Antichrist?
Today, may 20, 2026, Trump told a group of reporters
he could be the next Prime Minister in Israel.
This is about to get interesting.
Interesting to note: Trump is not wearing a red tie, he is wearing a light BLUE tie of Israels colors!
"Yes. Light blue and white are the traditional colors representing the State of Israel and the Jewish people"
Thank you for watching.
Love TL
https://rumble.com/v7a4xr0-trump-boasts-i-have-a-99-percent-approval-rating-in-israel.html
https://www.jpost.com/international/article-896431
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/QJjPOuyO0r4
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_____________________________________________
Contact and support Information
$CASH APP$ link:
Terri Lynn
LINK: https://cash.app/$hardnewstv2Terrilynn
Support via MAIL:
Terri Lynn
PO BOX 62
Forest Hill, La 71430
Email: [email protected]
BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/N6UjeGbQ2a2D/
RUMBLE Channel
https://rumble.com/v6ohba6-episode-358-feb-23-2025-uk-threatens-us-citizens-with-arrest-inside-us.htm
YouTube
HardNewsTv4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGFJ-YULw-oDs-UztIQUxDg
website