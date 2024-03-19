Create New Account
1/18/21 - "The Peaceful Transition To Military Power"
WhatUp.tv
Published 16 hours ago

Lt General Walker explains to George Stephanoupolis on 1/18/21, the reason behind the massive 25,000 National Guard deployment with representatives from all 50 states.  They are there to ensure a peaceful transfer to military power, essentially once the illegal inauguration is conducted based on a fraudulent election.

Keywords
newsinterviewabcgeneralgeorgewalkerltstephanopolis

