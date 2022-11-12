Xi Jinping Asked His Army To Prepare for War

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https://gnews.org/articles/517585
Summary：11/10/2022 Xi Jinping visited the Central Military Commission's joint operations command center this week, he directed his military, the People's Liberation Army to prepare for war and enhance its capability to fight and win.