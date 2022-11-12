Xi Jinping Asked His Army To Prepare for War

https://gnews.org/articles/517585
Summary：11/10/2022 Xi Jinping visited the Central Military Commission's joint operations command center this week, he directed his military, the People's Liberation Army to prepare for war and enhance its capability to fight and win.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.