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Republicans tender new CCTV footage to Georgia Senate Judiciary Subcommittee
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17 views • December 07, 2020
Everybody out (except my 3 buds), pull suitcases full of BIDEN ONLY ballots out from under cloth draped tables, run "special BIDEN ONLY ballots" thru Dominion units MULTIPLE TIMES until I say "STOP". Fraud? We don't got no STINKIN' fraud.
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