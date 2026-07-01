Summer Garden Update in Kamakura: Zucchini, Mexican Peppers & New Cucumber Starts

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, July 1st! Welcome to Summer! It hasn’t been too hot here yet, but it will be in a few weeks. In this episode, we’ll see how well the garden did with all the rain we had recently. The kabocha pumpkins are looking great, and I’m hoping the smaller ones grow bigger. I’m getting more zucchini… the Mexican peppers are forming nicely. And the third batch of cucumber starts are looking good—they’ll be going into the garden in a week or two.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll