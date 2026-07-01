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Summer Garden Update in Kamakura: Zucchini, Mexican Peppers & New Cucumber Starts
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, July 1st! Welcome to Summer! It hasn’t been too hot here yet, but it will be in a few weeks. In this episode, we’ll see how well the garden did with all the rain we had recently. The kabocha pumpkins are looking great, and I’m hoping the smaller ones grow bigger. I’m getting more zucchini…  the Mexican peppers are forming nicely. And the third batch of cucumber starts are looking good—they’ll be going into the garden in a week or two.


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

Keywords
garden updatekamakura gardenvegetable gardening japangardening in kamakurahome garden japanzucchini gardenkamakura japan gardenkamakura garden tourjapan vegetable gardensummer garden tourkabocha pumpkinkabocha squashmexican pepperscucumber startsgrowing cucumbers in japangarden after rainsummer garden 2026kamakura summerorganic vegetable garden
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to TKG!

00:38Young Okra Plants Growing Strong

01:38Japanese Sweet Potatoes & Pineapples Thriving

03:06After the Storm, Citrus Trees Look Good

04:10Kabocha Pumpkin Inspection & Zucchini Harvest

05:55Watermelon Check-up Looks Good

06:31Sunflower Opens Up

06:37Eggplant/Aubergine Showing Good Growth

06:50Washing the Zucchini

07:03Trimming Eggplant Leaves for Better Airflow

08:14Garden Plant Inspection

09:55Giving Zucchini to my Neighbor

10:14Grow Tent for Cucumber Plants

10:32Tomato Plant Check-up

11:31Cleaning Up & Checking Garden Plants

15:23Mexican Ubatuba Cambuci Peppers

15:31Kabocha Pumpkins

17:11Garden Utensil Cleaning

17:50Cucumber Starts Growing Nicely

18:44Indoor Plants Look Good

19:20Scenes of Kamakura

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