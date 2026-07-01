Summer Garden Update in Kamakura: Zucchini, Mexican Peppers & New Cucumber Starts

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, July 1st! Welcome to Summer! It hasn’t been too hot here yet, but it will be in a few weeks. In this episode, we’ll see how well the garden did with all the rain we had recently. The kabocha pumpkins are looking great, and I’m hoping the smaller ones grow bigger. I’m getting more zucchini… the Mexican peppers are forming nicely. And the third batch of cucumber starts are looking good—they’ll be going into the garden in a week or two.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to TKG!
00:38Young Okra Plants Growing Strong
01:38Japanese Sweet Potatoes & Pineapples Thriving
03:06After the Storm, Citrus Trees Look Good
04:10Kabocha Pumpkin Inspection & Zucchini Harvest
05:55Watermelon Check-up Looks Good
06:31Sunflower Opens Up
06:37Eggplant/Aubergine Showing Good Growth
06:50Washing the Zucchini
07:03Trimming Eggplant Leaves for Better Airflow
08:14Garden Plant Inspection
09:55Giving Zucchini to my Neighbor
10:14Grow Tent for Cucumber Plants
10:32Tomato Plant Check-up
11:31Cleaning Up & Checking Garden Plants
15:23Mexican Ubatuba Cambuci Peppers
15:31Kabocha Pumpkins
17:11Garden Utensil Cleaning
17:50Cucumber Starts Growing Nicely
18:44Indoor Plants Look Good
19:20Scenes of Kamakura