DEBRIEFING THE FTW HOPEGIRL BREIFING!

IEEE 1906.1





Section 6409(a) of the Middle Class Tax Relief and Job Creation Act of 2012, commonly known as the Spectrum Act, mandates that a state or local government may not deny, and must approve, any eligible facilities request for a modification of an existing wireless tower or base station that does not substantially change the physical dimensions of such structure.

Nothing to see here, just Microsoft building the foundation for IEEE’s Personal Area Network (PAN) in preparation for IEEE’s Wide Body Area Network (WBAN)🚨

•Microsoft Obtains Patent For Use Of Human Body As Power And Data Transmitting Medium https://www.dww.com/articles/microsoft-obtains-patent-for-use-of-human-body-as-power-and-data-transmitting-medium

Body as a Network Node https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8043169?s=09

Human skin as data transmission medium for improved privacy and usability in wearable electronics https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/843875

Ian F Akildiz Editor-in-Chief ITU J-FET:

“The concept of the Internet of xThings (where x includes terrestrial, underwater, underground, space, nano, and bio-nano), is expected to play a significant role in the Metaverse”

https://www.acm.org/articles/people-of-acm/2025/ian-akyildiz

