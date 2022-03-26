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EXPOSED: Ukraine Lies and Propaganda to Deceive the Masses
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90 views • March 26, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The entirety of the Biden Regime is working hard to lie to the American people as the administration inches us closer to war with Russia. Mindy Robinson joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to discuss her work in documenting every misdirection the Deep State and its affiliates have utilized as prime propaganda pieces. Robinson detailed the insanity of fact checkers, the censorship fueling the war in the States, and the collusion to establish anti-Russian sentiment.
Visit Bitchute to see Mindy Robinson’s documentation of the propaganda and more: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lhRZ0HH3NR5r/.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyhhb8-exposed-ukraine-lies-and-propaganda-to-deceive-the-masses.html
The entirety of the Biden Regime is working hard to lie to the American people as the administration inches us closer to war with Russia. Mindy Robinson joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to discuss her work in documenting every misdirection the Deep State and its affiliates have utilized as prime propaganda pieces. Robinson detailed the insanity of fact checkers, the censorship fueling the war in the States, and the collusion to establish anti-Russian sentiment.
Visit Bitchute to see Mindy Robinson’s documentation of the propaganda and more: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lhRZ0HH3NR5r/.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyhhb8-exposed-ukraine-lies-and-propaganda-to-deceive-the-masses.html
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