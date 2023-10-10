30 - Let's Not Be In Spiritual Lala Land - Our Countries Are Under Attack (solutions)

Watch the video version here: https://rumble.com/v3o5wvz-30-lets-not-be-in-spiritual-lala-land-our-countries-are-under-attack.html

There are many movements out there that preach salvation, grace, the cross, etc. However we must know how to bring these revelations into the present to transform the world.. We must know what is actually going on. Identify the problems and then fix them. Seeing clearly.

Our borders are being invaded, as we speak. Many frontal attacks already happening. We must learn how to defend our countries, our communities, and our families the correct way. WE MUST SNAP OUT OF THE MIND CONTROL WITCHCRAFT THAT THE WORLD IS UNDER. IT IS A FORM OF JUDGMENT FOR DENYING REALITY.

Our founding fathers had to war to obtain freedom from tyranny. Are we better than them? Especially when we let back in the exact same tyranny, possibly worse?

Much of this is rooted in false end times teachings. This "end of the planet" or "rapture" teachings caused many believers to sit back while the devil crept in. While the church slept the communists (demons) crept.

So what are we to do?

Well, we need to face the facts and not deny them anymore. We must start working together in our communities to defend and protect what our founding fathers passed on to us.

Tonight is going to be an important and powerful transition into learning Kingdom Communities!

