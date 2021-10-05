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Yuri Bezmenov: The World's Youth and 'Cultural Marxism' Explained.[04.10.2021]
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40 views • October 05, 2021
38 years ago, KGB spy defector Yuri Bezmenov appeared on an american talk show and gave a stark warning about the infiltration of communism and Marxism in the United States. Protests have been co-opted by Marxist and communist ideology, to the point that they are indistinguishable. From my time in Washington D.C. and living in Miami, I've attended these protests and marches to see it for myself. I did see many people who just wanted to show solidarity while peacefully marching, but I also witnessed an equal amount of hostility and extremism in the messaging targeting the police, conservatives, or anyone challenging leftist dogma. The sad irony of it is many of these people are used as pawns by Soros-linked and corporate liberal regime and will have no real place in their perceived utopia. The Marxist ideology that had lead to millions of deaths throughout the world for all of modern history is proudly displayed in the BLM organization. They have used minorities for their own political and monetary gain while claiming to be helping. We have sitting members of Congress openly supporting these polices, while ignoring the actual needs of the community.
101 views Premiered 6 hours ago
Yuri Bezmenov
2.37K subscribers
https://youtu.be/p_zXFaGnFHc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZMBRRrlfpV7lwnPNHkW4Kg
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/yuriwas_right
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yuri_wasright/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kgbdefector
Telegram Group: https://t.me/Neohere1
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/Yuriredpill
101 views Premiered 6 hours ago
Yuri Bezmenov
2.37K subscribers
https://youtu.be/p_zXFaGnFHc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZMBRRrlfpV7lwnPNHkW4Kg
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/yuriwas_right
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yuri_wasright/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kgbdefector
Telegram Group: https://t.me/Neohere1
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/Yuriredpill
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