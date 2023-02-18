What the Media Isn’t Telling You About the Ohio Train Derailment | Man In America

While the media is telling us not to worry about the train derailment and that the air and water are safe, a much more frightening picture is forming.

“We basically nuked a town with chemicals so we could get a railroad open,” said Sil Caggiano, a hazardous materials specialist. How serious is this disaster?

Is it truly a Chernobyl level of danger? Why did the government choose to light the chemicals on fire? We'll explore all this and more on today's show.

LISTEN VIA PODCAST:



Apple: https://apple.co/3bEdO1S

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3u9k8Vd

Podbean: https://bit.ly/3A4Jasy

iHeart: https://bit.ly/3npOBea

FOLLOW AND WATCH:

Website: https://maninamerica.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/maninamerica

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@maninamerica

Banned.Video: https://banned.video/channel/man-in-america

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmerica

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/maninamerica









