What the Media Isn’t Telling You About the Ohio Train Derailment | Man In America
Published 20 hours ago
While the media is telling us not to worry about the train derailment and that the air and water are safe, a much more frightening picture is forming.

“We basically nuked a town with chemicals so we could get a railroad open,” said Sil Caggiano, a hazardous materials specialist. How serious is this disaster?  

Is it truly a Chernobyl level of danger? Why did the government choose to light the chemicals on fire? We'll explore all this and more on today's show.

