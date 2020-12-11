You Need To Hear This; Most People Don't See It

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
~Aldous Huxley, Preface to A Brave New World
3 Ways Human Psychology is Being Exploited to Create an Obedient, Self-Policing Society:
https://www.wakingtimes.com/3-ways-human-psychology-is-being-exploited-to-create-an-obedient-self-policing-society/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQksBjn2jVA
Everything Inside Me