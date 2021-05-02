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Harassment At The Az Audit. CNN "Allegedly" Harassing Audit Workers.
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51 views • May 02, 2021
CNN identified photographing audit workers in Phoenix as the Maricopa county audit nears completion.
CNN claims it's the Trumpers harassing them. smfh
Thanks for watching, liking and sharing.
Be the Big 3 folks.
Salud
CNN claims it's the Trumpers harassing them. smfh
Thanks for watching, liking and sharing.
Be the Big 3 folks.
Salud
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