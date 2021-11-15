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CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS SPEAKS IN SWITZERLAND AT A PRESS CONFERENCE
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46 views • November 15, 2021
CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS SPEAKS TO SWITZERLAND - PRESS CONFERENCE 12/11/2021
https://rumble.com/vp90gx-catherine-austin-fitts-speaks-to-switzerland-press-conference-12112021.html
Catherine Urges Switzerland to SAY NO TO THE VAX PASS, (the vote takes place 28 November 2021) IT IS NOTHING TO DO WITH YOUR HEALTH, ITS 100% CONTROL OVER YOUR ASSETS.
An amazing insight into an investment bankers mind and one time advisor to US Government. Catherine's insight is invaluable if you want to find how the Globalists are changing the monetary system....you will not like what they have planned at all.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MXpoQ4DwHEKZ/
OracleFilms:
https://odysee.com/@OracleFilms:1
https://odysee.com/@OracleFilms:1/2021.11.12-Catherine-Austin-Fitts-Switzerland-Press-Conference_HD:7
Catherine Austin Fitts speaks to the Swiss people at a press conference yesterday in Switzerland 12/11/2021
🔔🔔🔔 INVITE https://odysee.com/$/invite/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0 🔔🔔🔔
https://rumble.com/vp90gx-catherine-austin-fitts-speaks-to-switzerland-press-conference-12112021.html
Catherine Urges Switzerland to SAY NO TO THE VAX PASS, (the vote takes place 28 November 2021) IT IS NOTHING TO DO WITH YOUR HEALTH, ITS 100% CONTROL OVER YOUR ASSETS.
An amazing insight into an investment bankers mind and one time advisor to US Government. Catherine's insight is invaluable if you want to find how the Globalists are changing the monetary system....you will not like what they have planned at all.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MXpoQ4DwHEKZ/
OracleFilms:
https://odysee.com/@OracleFilms:1
https://odysee.com/@OracleFilms:1/2021.11.12-Catherine-Austin-Fitts-Switzerland-Press-Conference_HD:7
Catherine Austin Fitts speaks to the Swiss people at a press conference yesterday in Switzerland 12/11/2021
🔔🔔🔔 INVITE https://odysee.com/$/invite/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0 🔔🔔🔔
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