Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts: "The PLAYERS that control BOTH sides" - June 28 2022

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Join Dr. Stephen Pidgeon: "Cepher Publishing" and Jessica Knock: "Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts and LEARN how one PLAYER controls BOTH sides in everything we watch and listen to.
Romans 11:8 "Elohiym gave them a spirit of stupor, eyes that could not see and ears that could not hear, to this very day.....