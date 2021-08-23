© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jovan Pulitzer On the Seriousness of the Audit Results
Follow
1
Share
Report
140 views • August 23, 2021
Jovan Pulitzer released another audio today that explains the audit process from this past week forward in Arizona. Pulitzer recommends that the entire election system should be redone. The results of the Arizona audit are going to be shocking.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.