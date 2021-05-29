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BLM Atlanta Mayoral Candidate CarJacked - Regrets Suicidal Impulse to STOP THEM
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10 views • May 29, 2021
BLM Atlanta Mayoral Candidate Antonio Brown was carjacked by Atlanta youth and blames himself for nearly killing himself as he tried to stop them. Of course, this is the victim mentality purveyed on people that they are not responsible for their actions. Both the black youth (presumably or he would be pressing charges) and himself. Everything is outside of our control, there is no personal agency.
#AntonioBrown was also a fervent supporter of defunding the police. He won't admit he was wrong. This is NOT the type of leader that we should have!
#BLM #Atlanta #carjacked
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#AntonioBrown was also a fervent supporter of defunding the police. He won't admit he was wrong. This is NOT the type of leader that we should have!
#BLM #Atlanta #carjacked
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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