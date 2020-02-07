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Coronavirus Death Camps…They’re Not Just In China—AI Predicts 53 Million Die
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319 views • February 07, 2020
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For More Information :
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/pentagon-prepares-quarantine-housing-for-1-000-people-who-may-have-coronavirus?
https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnkoetsier/2020/02/05/ai-predicts-coronavirus-could-infect-25b-and-kill-53m-doctors-say-thats-not-credible-and-heres-why/#5db4c3c611cd
https://www.theepochtimes.com/coronavirus-patients-at-wuhans-quarantine-hotels-left-to-die-on-their-own_3229405.html
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/02/06/wuhan-ordered-to-put-coronavirus-infected-residents-in-mass-quarantine-camps/
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/scientists-warn-you-can-contract-coronavirus-more-once?
https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/quarantine-station-large-map.html
Subscribe to Restricted Republic Now: https://www.restrictedrepublic.com/
For More Information :
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/pentagon-prepares-quarantine-housing-for-1-000-people-who-may-have-coronavirus?
https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnkoetsier/2020/02/05/ai-predicts-coronavirus-could-infect-25b-and-kill-53m-doctors-say-thats-not-credible-and-heres-why/#5db4c3c611cd
https://www.theepochtimes.com/coronavirus-patients-at-wuhans-quarantine-hotels-left-to-die-on-their-own_3229405.html
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/02/06/wuhan-ordered-to-put-coronavirus-infected-residents-in-mass-quarantine-camps/
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/scientists-warn-you-can-contract-coronavirus-more-once?
https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/quarantine-station-large-map.html
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