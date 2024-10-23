Healing For The Fractured Soul Session 18: Church Hurt, Abuse & Being Broken By "Christians"

Healing For The Fractured Soul Session 18: Church Hurt, Abuse & Being Broken By Well Meaning Christians In over 20 years of ministry, we've seen it time and time again, people hurt and broken by the "church", vowing never to be part of a church again because they have been betrayed, let down and abused by well-meaning Christians or worse, wolves in sheep's clothing. What do you do when part of the fractured soul you carry is from the very people who were supposed to help you, love you and show you the love of God? Church abuse is very real, but it does not represent the heart of God's people and His true body. Let's dive in and bring some healing balm to these wounds and equip you to protect yourself from this hurt in the future. Read More:

