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VoterGA co-founder Garland Favorito and artist Aviva Vuvuzela perform Christmas parody 12/01/21
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30 views • December 18, 2021
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VoterGA co-founder Garland Favorito performs a parody of the 12 Days of Christmas — accompanied by artist Aviva Vuvuzela, Aviva and The Flying Penguins, on ukulele — during the Election Integrity Educational Forum in Roswell, Georgia on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
VIDEO CREDIT: Ted Metz
MUSIC CREDIT: www.rumble.com/user/AvivaSingsOut
@VoterGA #VoterGA
@AATFP #AATFP
Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia is a non-profit organization. Donations are tax-deductible and greatly appreciated.
VoterGA co-founder Garland Favorito performs a parody of the 12 Days of Christmas — accompanied by artist Aviva Vuvuzela, Aviva and The Flying Penguins, on ukulele — during the Election Integrity Educational Forum in Roswell, Georgia on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
VIDEO CREDIT: Ted Metz
MUSIC CREDIT: www.rumble.com/user/AvivaSingsOut
@VoterGA #VoterGA
@AATFP #AATFP
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